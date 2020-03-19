|
Edward J. Obert
Folsom - passed away March 17th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Edward served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He retired from PSE&G Salem in 2000 and also worked for Harrah's Casino as an Operating Engineer for Local #68. Edward was active in Folsom Athletics coaching baseball and softball and loved to be out on the ocean flounder fishing. He is predeceased by his parents Francis and Alice and siblings Ethel Pozzi, Eugene Obert, Francis "Butch" Obert, and Alice Kirby. Surviving is his loving wife Jeanette "Jean" (nee Newman), daughter Jeanette Arcuri (Rich) of Hammonton and son Edward J. Obert II (Kim Santa) of Buena Vista Twp. Loving grandfather to Jessica Jones, Alexandrea Obert, Edward J. Obert III, and Neila J. Espin. Funeral services will be private to the family. Donations may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020