Services
Marinella Funeral Home
102 N. 3rd
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-1311
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Obert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Obert


1945 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Obert Obituary
Edward J. Obert

Folsom - passed away March 17th, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Edward served in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Vietnam War. He retired from PSE&G Salem in 2000 and also worked for Harrah's Casino as an Operating Engineer for Local #68. Edward was active in Folsom Athletics coaching baseball and softball and loved to be out on the ocean flounder fishing. He is predeceased by his parents Francis and Alice and siblings Ethel Pozzi, Eugene Obert, Francis "Butch" Obert, and Alice Kirby. Surviving is his loving wife Jeanette "Jean" (nee Newman), daughter Jeanette Arcuri (Rich) of Hammonton and son Edward J. Obert II (Kim Santa) of Buena Vista Twp. Loving grandfather to Jessica Jones, Alexandrea Obert, Edward J. Obert III, and Neila J. Espin. Funeral services will be private to the family. Donations may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave. Dallas, TX 75231 or Amedisys Foundation 3854 American Way Suite A Baton Rouge, LA 70816. To share condolences, visit marinellafuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -