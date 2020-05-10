|
Edward J. Robinson
Sewell - Edward J. Robinson, on May 9, 2020, of Sewell. Age 70. Beloved brother of Kurt Robinson (Cindy) and Lynn O'Donnell (Dan). Dear uncle of Amy, Julia and Megan. Loving son of the late Edward and Dorothy (nee Rhoades) Robinson. Also survived and loved by his Godsons John, Berry, Rocky and Izzy Wilson-Hill. He held a Bachelor's degree in Psychology from Temple University and a Master's degree in Special Education from Rowan University. He was also an unmitigated Philadelphia Eagles fan. Services will be private. Family and friends may share memories at GardnerFuneralHome.com.
