|
|
Edward J. Scholes, Jr.
Pennsauken - age 79 of Pennsauken, sadly passed away on August 14, 2019. Ed, as he was known to all, was the devoted father of Edward J. Scholes III (Maria) and Stefanie (Michael) Goffredo; loving grandfather of Sofia and Gianna and dear brother of Joan McCarthy.
Ed attended Holy Saviour School, Camden Catholic High School, Villanova University and St. Joseph's University where he earned a Masters Degree in Business Administration. He worked for Howard Johnsons, Stouffers and retired from Aramark in 1999; he also enjoyed a second career in Cherry Hill public schools until 2013. Ed played football at CCHS and Villanova, and spent many summers in and around Ocean City, NJ keeping the peace at the door of Tony Marts in Somers Point and hanging out at the beach and Bay Shores. Ed was a also Master Woodworker who generously lent his skills to friends and family. "Big Ed" / Dad / Pop will be truly missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Wednesday from 10 to 11 AM at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Church of the Holy Saviour, 50 Emerald Avenue in Westmont, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the , 150 Monument Rd # 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 or to the , 1851 Old Cuthbert Rd, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 18, 2019