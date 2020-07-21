1/1
Edward James Heisler
Formerly of Gloucester City. On July 17, 2020. Age 55.
Beloved son of the late James E. and Helen Geohegan Heisler. Beloved brother of Michael "Mike" (Theresa), John (Trish), Greg, James (Patti), Jane Silker, Susan Heisler and the late Angel Furman.

Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted son, who cared for his mother through her final years. His family and friends will remember him for being a great singer.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday evening, July 23, from 5 to 7 PM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Catholic Funeral Service 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment private in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Please wear a face covering.

Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com under the obituary of Edward James Heisler. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142

Published in Courier Post from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
JUL
23
Funeral service
07:00 PM
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
Funeral services provided by
MC CANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME
851 MONMOUTH STREET
Gloucester City, NJ 08030-1508
(856) 456-1142
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
July 22, 2020
Ed was a good friend and will be missed by many.
Gail Drummond
Friend
July 22, 2020
You will missed here but greeted when you reunite. I am sure your mother father and sister were all waiting for you when you arrived. May you find peace, comfort, happiness, and joy. Until we see each other again...
Ken Tuch
Family
