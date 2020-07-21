Formerly of Gloucester City. On July 17, 2020. Age 55.
Beloved son of the late James E. and Helen Geohegan Heisler. Beloved brother of Michael "Mike" (Theresa), John (Trish), Greg, James (Patti), Jane Silker, Susan Heisler and the late Angel Furman.
Ed proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy. He was a devoted son, who cared for his mother through her final years. His family and friends will remember him for being a great singer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation on Thursday evening, July 23, from 5 to 7 PM at the McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 851 Monmouth St., Gloucester City. Catholic Funeral Service 7 PM in the funeral home. Interment private in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr. Please wear a face covering.
Condolences and Memories may be shared at www.mccannhealey.com
under the obituary of Edward James Heisler. Funeral Arrangements and Inquiries through:
McCANN-HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, Gloucester City. Ph: 856-456-1142