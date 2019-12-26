Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward L. O'Donnell Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward L. O'Donnell Jr. Obituary
Edward L. O'Donnell, Jr.

Atco - Edward L. O'Donnell, Jr. age 71yrs of Atco, NJ passed away on December 25, 2019. Edward was married to the love of his life for 44 years to the late Rose. Together they had 3 wonderful children, Shannon (Ziggy) Osinski, Ed (Michelle & her daughter Alexis) O'Donnell and Denice (Mike) Liebrand. His greatest joy in life were his 7 grandchildren, Alyssa, Emma, Ben, Nick, Eddie, Brielle and Brooke who he loved dearly. He will be deeply missed by his sisters, Sharon Berenato and Lillian Vail. He will also be sorely missed by his sisters in law Marion Cecala, Sandra Del Gozzo, Barbara Poalise and many loving nieces and nephews. Edward served proudly in the US Army during Vietnam. He was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries that he received during combat along with the Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, two Bronze Stars with "Valor" device. Edward worked for over 30 years in the casino industry. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Tuesday morning, December 31, 2019 from 9:00am to 10:00am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco. A eulogy will begin at 10:00am Tuesday morning. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin. For more information or to e-mail a condolence please visit www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -