Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Hendrickson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Louis Hendrickson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Louis Hendrickson Obituary
Edward Louis Hendrickson

Ocala, FL - Edward Louis Hendrickson, 84, of Ocala, Florida passed away on June 18, 2019 at the Legacy Hospice House after battling a chronic illness. Ed was born on June 7, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Hiram and Anna Hendrickson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice (Mullen) and his son, Robert. He is survived by his daughter Linda of Warwick, Rhode Island and his partner, Mary Jo Eggers of Ocala, Florida.

Ed graduated high school and enlisted in the US Navy, serving aboard the Destroyer the Robert Owens. After his discharge, he was employed by the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. He remained with NJ Bell until his retirement. He and Alice then moved to Ocala, Florida in 1998.

Ed served in the Barrington Fire Company and attained the status of Chief. He was an Instructor at the Camden County Fire Academy. He served as a long-time coach and umpire in the Barrington, New Jersey Little League. His favorite memories are those times he spent at the Little League field. He played a big role in starting the Barrington Soccer League.

Upon moving to Ocala, Ed became involved with the Marion Landing Security Team, the Travel Committee, and the Senior Games. He never lost his love for Philadelphia sports teams!

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida.
Published in Courier-Post on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.