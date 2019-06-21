|
Edward Louis Hendrickson
Ocala, FL - Edward Louis Hendrickson, 84, of Ocala, Florida passed away on June 18, 2019 at the Legacy Hospice House after battling a chronic illness. Ed was born on June 7, 1935 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. He was the son of the late Hiram and Anna Hendrickson. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Alice (Mullen) and his son, Robert. He is survived by his daughter Linda of Warwick, Rhode Island and his partner, Mary Jo Eggers of Ocala, Florida.
Ed graduated high school and enlisted in the US Navy, serving aboard the Destroyer the Robert Owens. After his discharge, he was employed by the New Jersey Bell Telephone Company. He remained with NJ Bell until his retirement. He and Alice then moved to Ocala, Florida in 1998.
Ed served in the Barrington Fire Company and attained the status of Chief. He was an Instructor at the Camden County Fire Academy. He served as a long-time coach and umpire in the Barrington, New Jersey Little League. His favorite memories are those times he spent at the Little League field. He played a big role in starting the Barrington Soccer League.
Upon moving to Ocala, Ed became involved with the Marion Landing Security Team, the Travel Committee, and the Senior Games. He never lost his love for Philadelphia sports teams!
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Marion County, Florida.
Published in Courier-Post on June 21, 2019