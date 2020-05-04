|
Edward M. Carney
Runnemede - Edward M. Carney, on March 6, 2020, of Runnemede, formerly of Camden and Bellmawr. Age 73. Devoted son of the late Edward M. and Katherine (nee Andrews) Carney, Sr. Dear brother of Michael Carney and the late Barbara Carney. Also survived by his cousin Jackie White and her children Emma and Thomas. Edward was an excellent pool player and played in a league for years. He enjoyed watching sports, especially NASCAR and football. Services and interment private. Friends and family may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 4 to May 5, 2020