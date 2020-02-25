Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
12:00 PM
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
1935 - 2020
Edward Miller Obituary
Edward Miller

Blackwood - Edward F. Miller, 84 years, of Blackwood, NJ passed away on February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Doris L. Miller (née Brown). Loving father of Kelly (John) Dunn and the late Kerry Mills. Cherished grandfather of Alexis and Derek Dunn. Edward was a proud US Army veteran. He loved golf, sports and playing cards.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday morning from 10:00AM to 12:00PM at the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME 125 N. WHITE HORSE PIKE, LINDENWOLD, NJ 08021. Funeral service 12:00PM. Interment will take place privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Ste. 300 Marlton, NJ 08053 would be appreciated. For lasting condolences, visit DanksHinskiFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
