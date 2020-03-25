|
Edward Morger Martin, Jr.
Downingtown, PA - Edward Morger Martin, Jr., age 77, of Downingtown, PA, passed away on March 23, 2020.
Ed was born on November 27, 1942 in Bellmawr, NJ. He was a 1966 graduate of the Drexel Institute of Technology. He spent much of his career working at the Mobil refinery in Paulsboro, NJ. He loved a good surf and turf dinner and buying himself convertibles. He spent many years playing guitar in praise and worship teams at his churches in NJ and DE.
Ed is survived by his two exceptionally patient and kind daughters, Susan (Vince) Visoskas of Downingtown, PA and Karen (Chuck) Davis of Easton, MD; three cherished grandchildren, Calvin, Abby and Matthew; his brother, Bruce (Marga) Martin; and loyal companion golden retriever, Sammy.
Ed was predeceased by his beloved wife of fifty years, Claire; parents, Edward, Sr. and Georgeanna Martin; sister, Barbara Jane Witte; and golden retrievers Buffy, Sara, Tyler 1, Tyler 2, Missy, Chase, and Tully.
In consideration of the health and safety of Ed's many friends and family, no services will be held. Charitable contributions in Ed's memory can be made to PAWS for People. Donations (checks payable to PAWS for People) can be mailed to: PAWS for People, PO Box 9955, Newark, DE 19714.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020