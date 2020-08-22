Edward Dowhy, of Cherry Hill passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was 64. Ed had retired from the Camden City Police as Lieutenant after over 25 years of service. Ed also showed his dedication to his community through his membership in multiple organizations such as the American Legion Post 372, the U.S.S. New Jersey Lodge 62 of F&AM, the Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund, and the Camden Superior Officers Lodge 144.
Ed loved to socialize and host many gatherings with family and friends. Ed loved playing, coaching, and watching baseball and nothing could pull him away from the weekly Eagles game. He spent his early years in cabinet making and was an avid carpenter. He was always available to give a helping hand, whether it be cutting grass or volunteering countless hours to anyone in need.
Son of the late Joseph and Etta Dowhy; brother of the late Joseph Dowhy Jr. (Helen); Sister-in-law of the late Sonja Dowhy.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 29 years, Diane (nee Ragan); two cherished children, Michael Dowhy, Michelle Dowhy; two caring siblings, Dennis Dowhy (Cathy), Robert Dowhy; three dear siblings-in-law, John Ragan (Dawn), Lucille Gooch (Bill), Samuel Ragan (Donna); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with his family Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 pm at the Gaskill-Brown Funeral Home, 33 West Maple Avenue, Merchantville. Interment will be private. Face coverings and social distancing measures will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Camden County Hero Scholarship Fund or the American Legion Post #372. For condolences and more information please visit www.gaskillbrown.com