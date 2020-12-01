Edward N. Martelli Sr.
Audubon - Edward N Martelli Sr, passed away November 27, 2020 age 67 years. He is survived by his loving children: Denise Martelli (Sergio), Kelly Martelli (Thomas) and Edward N. Martelli Jr (Shiler), grandchildren: Tommy, Justina, Jacob, Brielle, Anthony and great grandchild, Giavanna. He is also survived by his ex-wife and dear friend, Denise Jackson and twin brothers Johnny and Joey Martelli. He is predeceased by his siblings Frankie and Carmella Martelli.
Friends and Family are invited to attend a Viewing Thursday December 3, 2020 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W. Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ at 2:30pm-4:30pm. A Prayer Service will take place at 4:30pm. Please leave your remembrances of Edward on Blake-Doyle.com
.