Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church
318 Carl Hasselhan Dr.
Atco, NJ
Edward P. Niedoba Obituary
Atco, NJ - Edward P. Niedoba age 64yrs of Atco, NJ passed away suddenly on March 13, 2019. Edward is survived by his sons, Michael Niedoba of Homosassa, FL and Edward M. Niedoba, Sr. (Jennifer Fels) of Atco, NJ. He is also survived by his sisters, and brother, Barbara Ann (Edward) Joseph of Moorestown, Alice Markart of Winslow Twp., NJ, Michael P. (Sharon) Niedoba, Sr. of Atco, NJ, his grandchildren, Mia Rose Ambrose, Rosalee Niedoba, Edward M. Niedoba, Jr. along with many nieces and nephews.

Ed is a lifelong resident of Atco, NJ. He loved the outdoors especially hunting and fishing. He was a proud member of the "Wrong Way" Hunting Club.

His viewing will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at the LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory, 441 White Horse Pike, Atco, NJ. A mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Tuesday, 11:30 am at the Christ the Redeemer Parish/Assumption Church, 318 Carl Hasselhan Dr., Atco, NJ. Interment will follow at Atco Cemetery, Atco, NJ. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 17, 2019
