MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
(856) 234-6900
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
MOUNT LAUREL HOME FOR FUNERALS, INC.
212 ARK ROAD
Mount Laurel, NJ 08054-6309
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 Kings Highway North
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 Kings Highway North
Cherry Hill, NJ
Edward Parisi Obituary
Edward Parisi

Mount Laurel - Edward Parisi, age 77, of Mount Laurel, NJ passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019.

Mr. Parisi was born and raised in Bronx, NY before moving to South Jersey 35 years ago. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed all facets of sports. But above all else, he cherished the time spent with family and will be deeply missed by those he leaves behind.

Edward was predeceased by his parents, Viola and Frank Parisi, Sr. He is survived by his brother, Frank J. Parisi, Jr. (Shirley); sister, Annette Sambolin; cousin, Carole Frawley; best friend, Loretta Pente; many nieces and nephews; and many great nieces and nephews.

A viewing will be held on Thursday, February 21st from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Mount Laurel Home for Funerals, 212 Ark Road, Mount Laurel, NJ. A subsequent viewing will be held on Friday, February 22nd from 10:00 to 11:00 AM, immediately followed by mass of Christian burial, both at Christ Our Light RC Church, 402 Kings Highway North, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Entombment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Edward's name may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.

Arrangements by Mount Laurel Home for Funerals.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
