Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
Edward Gorczynski
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
8:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:30 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Gorczynski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward R. Gorczynski


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Edward R. Gorczynski Obituary
Edward R. Gorczynski

Runnemede - Edward R. Gorczynski, on April 7, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 71. Beloved Husband of Mary Alyce "Mimi" (nee Lyons) for 37 years. Devoted Father of Kerry Stagliano (John), Heather Hagan (Brent), Bryan Gorczynski (Katie), Daniel Gorczynski, and Stacey Gorczynski (Matt Owens). Cherished Son-in-Law of Bill Lyons. Loving Pop-Pop of 6 and Great Grand-Pop of 2. Dear Brother of Henry Gorczynski (Carol). Also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful friends and the Kondras Family. Edward proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was also a member of the Polish-American Citizens Club, Runnemede VFW Post 3324, and the Bisons Club. There will be a viewing Saturday from 8:30am to 11:30am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, Attn: Volunteer Office, A. Cruz, 524 N. West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now