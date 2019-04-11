|
Edward R. Gorczynski
Runnemede - Edward R. Gorczynski, on April 7, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 71. Beloved Husband of Mary Alyce "Mimi" (nee Lyons) for 37 years. Devoted Father of Kerry Stagliano (John), Heather Hagan (Brent), Bryan Gorczynski (Katie), Daniel Gorczynski, and Stacey Gorczynski (Matt Owens). Cherished Son-in-Law of Bill Lyons. Loving Pop-Pop of 6 and Great Grand-Pop of 2. Dear Brother of Henry Gorczynski (Carol). Also survived by in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful friends and the Kondras Family. Edward proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. He was also a member of the Polish-American Citizens Club, Runnemede VFW Post 3324, and the Bisons Club. There will be a viewing Saturday from 8:30am to 11:30am at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Service 11:30am at the funeral home. Interment private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Edward's memory to Vineland Veterans Memorial Home, Attn: Volunteer Office, A. Cruz, 524 N. West Blvd., Vineland, NJ 08360. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 11, 2019