|
|
Edward Rys
Of Mt. Laurel, NJ - Passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Gerner). Loving father of Richard Rys. Dear brother of Paul J. Rys (Cathy Jo). Also survived by his sisters in law Elizabeth Lupsa, Diane Creighton, Theresa Pollanger, and the late Connie Michael; his brothers in law John Gerner, Louis Gerner and the late George Gerner; their families; his Aunt Rose Ward; and many cousins. Edward served in the US Air Force. He worked as a roofer for Paul J. Rys Roofing in Philadelphia and was a Facilities Manager at McGuire Air Force Base. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 10-11am Thursday, and to the Memorial Service at 11am on Thursday, April 25 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Edward's memory to the Penn Abramson Cancer Center, 1865 Rt. 70 East, First Floor, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019