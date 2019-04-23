Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Rys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Rys

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward Rys Obituary
Edward Rys

Of Mt. Laurel, NJ - Passed away on April 20, 2019 at the age of 72. Beloved husband of Rosemary (nee Gerner). Loving father of Richard Rys. Dear brother of Paul J. Rys (Cathy Jo). Also survived by his sisters in law Elizabeth Lupsa, Diane Creighton, Theresa Pollanger, and the late Connie Michael; his brothers in law John Gerner, Louis Gerner and the late George Gerner; their families; his Aunt Rose Ward; and many cousins. Edward served in the US Air Force. He worked as a roofer for Paul J. Rys Roofing in Philadelphia and was a Facilities Manager at McGuire Air Force Base. Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation 10-11am Thursday, and to the Memorial Service at 11am on Thursday, April 25 at BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ 73 South at Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Edward's memory to the Penn Abramson Cancer Center, 1865 Rt. 70 East, First Floor, Cherry Hill, NJ 08003.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now