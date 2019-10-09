Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Edward Mortka
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church
701 Little Gloucester Rd.
Blackwood, NJ
Edward S. Mortka


1931 - 2019
Somerdale - Edward S. Mortka, on October 8, 2019, of Somerdale, formerly of Philadelphia. Age 88. Beloved husband of 65 years of Theresa (nee Nolden). Devoted father of Edward Mortka (Karen), Michael Mortka (Terry) and Janet Eaton (Jim Caterina). Loving grandfather of Jeffrey and Justin Eaton, Michael and Gregory Mortka, Stephanie Barrett (Nick), Matthew and Katie Mortka and great grandfather of Easton Mortka. Dear brother of the late Albert and Thomas Mortka. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Mr. Mortka was a Navy veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was also a member of the Shooting Stars New Year's Brigade. There will be a viewing from 9am to 10:45am Tuesday morning at Our Lady of Hope Parish, St. Agnes RC Church, 701 Little Gloucester Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012. Funeral Mass 11am in church. Interment Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Mortka's memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
