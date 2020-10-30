Edward S. PataneMarlton - Formerly of Phil., PA. On Oct. 28, 2020, Age 84. Edward is reunited with his beloved wife Rosary (nee LoMonaco). Devoted father of Edward M. Patane (Lisa), Karen Kueny (Mark), and Christopher Patane (Caroline). Proud grandfather of Matthew, Alissa(Tyler), Michael, Lauren, Alexandra, Christopher, and Isabella. Dear brother of John and Rosalie Taglienti. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed. Nov. 4th at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 6530, PO Box 16, Marlton NJ 08053