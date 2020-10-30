1/1
Edward S. Patane
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward S. Patane

Marlton - Formerly of Phil., PA. On Oct. 28, 2020, Age 84. Edward is reunited with his beloved wife Rosary (nee LoMonaco). Devoted father of Edward M. Patane (Lisa), Karen Kueny (Mark), and Christopher Patane (Caroline). Proud grandfather of Matthew, Alissa(Tyler), Michael, Lauren, Alexandra, Christopher, and Isabella. Dear brother of John and Rosalie Taglienti. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wed. Nov. 4th at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 6530, PO Box 16, Marlton NJ 08053






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bradley Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved