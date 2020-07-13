Edward S. Stasny
Cherry Hill - On July 11, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 91 years.
Beloved husband of 66 years to Constance B. Stasny (nee Fritz). Son of the late Paul and Helen (nee Anyzek) Stasny. Dear brother of John R. Sr. (Theresa). He is also lovingly survived by nephews, John Jr. and David and nieces, Susan Stasny and Paula Friedman.
Ed was the founder and past president of the Sinatra Social Society and an employee of Winner Ford in Cherry Hill, NJ for 40 years.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 (www.samaritannj.org
.).
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
.