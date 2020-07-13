1/
Edward S. Stasny
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward S. Stasny

Cherry Hill - On July 11, 2020, of Cherry Hill, NJ, formerly of Collingswood, NJ. Age 91 years.

Beloved husband of 66 years to Constance B. Stasny (nee Fritz). Son of the late Paul and Helen (nee Anyzek) Stasny. Dear brother of John R. Sr. (Theresa). He is also lovingly survived by nephews, John Jr. and David and nieces, Susan Stasny and Paula Friedman.

Ed was the founder and past president of the Sinatra Social Society and an employee of Winner Ford in Cherry Hill, NJ for 40 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Thursday 10 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Prayer Service will follow at 11 AM. Entombment Harleigh Cemetery, Camden, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 3906 Church Rd., Mt. Laurel, NJ 08054 (www.samaritannj.org.).

To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Prayer Service
11:00 AM
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 13, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 13, 2020
We enjoyed having you all of the holidays for so many years. A BIG thank you to my sister, Nancy for all she has done to help Aunt Connie and Uncle Eddie over the years.
Merry Schmid
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved