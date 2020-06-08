Edward T. Carter
Edward T. Carter

Cherry Hill, NJ - Edward T. Carter, formerly of Harrington, DE, passed away

peacefully at his home, on Friday, May 23, 2020. He was 88 years old.

He was born in Chester, PA, the son of the late John and Edna Carter. Husband of the late Helen Carter. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Milford, DE. He is father to Catherine Carter-Cottingame (Bill) of Thousand Oaks, CA, Edward J. (Aida) Carter of Cherry Hill, NJ, Cynthia Carter-Marquard (Bill), of Aston, PA, Clinton Carter of Essington, PA; one brother Francis Carter of Fredericksburg, VA. He has 8 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to "The American Lung Association".






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
