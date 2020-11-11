Edward T. Mickens, Sr.
Magnolia - On November 10, 2020, Edward T. Mickens, Sr, age 84, passed away peacefully at home. A veteran of the US Army, Ed retired from the Camden County Road Department. Ed was the beloved husband of the late, Dorothy C. (nee Gailey). He is lovingly survived by his two children, Edward Jr. and Joanne (Sean) Lafferty along with his four grandchildren, Sean, Katie, Leah and Brendon. Ed was predeceased by his mother Teresa and stepfather Clifford "Shorty" Stiteler; his two brothers, Albert and Robert along with his sister, Kay. Funeral services will be private. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com
