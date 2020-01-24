Services
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
236 E. Main St.
Maple Shade, NJ 08052
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward V. Murphy

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward V. Murphy Obituary
Edward V. Murphy

Maple Shade - Edward V. Murphy, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa July 9, 1921.

Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy C. Murphy and daughters, Mary Ellen Fisher, Joanne Fahnestock, and his sons, Edward V. Murphy, Michael P. Murphy, and Kevin F. Murphy. He is survived by his children, Gerald W. Murphy(Katherine), Patrick J. Murphy(Gail), John A. Murphy(Terry), Helene M. Wolfinger(George), Timothy Murphy(Lori), Karen F. Murphy(Tony) and many grandchildrent, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 9:45 AM-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. 236 East Main St, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow visitation, and internment at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -