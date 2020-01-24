|
Edward V. Murphy
Maple Shade - Edward V. Murphy, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday January 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, Pa July 9, 1921.
Ed was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy C. Murphy and daughters, Mary Ellen Fisher, Joanne Fahnestock, and his sons, Edward V. Murphy, Michael P. Murphy, and Kevin F. Murphy. He is survived by his children, Gerald W. Murphy(Katherine), Patrick J. Murphy(Gail), John A. Murphy(Terry), Helene M. Wolfinger(George), Timothy Murphy(Lori), Karen F. Murphy(Tony) and many grandchildrent, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and many nieces nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 9:45 AM-11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. 236 East Main St, Maple Shade, NJ 08052. A Mass of Christian burial will immediately follow visitation, and internment at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020