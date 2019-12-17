Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Good Counsel Church
42 W. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ
View Map
Edward William Brickner Iii Obituary
Edward William Brickner, III

Medford Leas - Edward William Brickner, III, On Dec. 16th, 2019 age 86 of Medford Leas formerly Moorestown. NJ. Father of Nancy Londres, Dan Brickner, Matthew Brickner and Elizabeth Majewski. Grandfather to 15 grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial Sat. 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation Sat. 9-10 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
