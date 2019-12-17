|
Edward William Brickner, III
Medford Leas - Edward William Brickner, III, On Dec. 16th, 2019 age 86 of Medford Leas formerly Moorestown. NJ. Father of Nancy Londres, Dan Brickner, Matthew Brickner and Elizabeth Majewski. Grandfather to 15 grandchildren. Mass of Christian burial Sat. 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Visitation Sat. 9-10 am at the Lewis Funeral Home, 78 E. Main St. Moorestown, NJ. Interment Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Church.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019