Edward William "Bill" Sullender
Ocean City - Edward William Sullender "Bill", 76, of Ocean City, NJ passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, surrounded by friends and family.
Bill was born in Philadelphia to Elizabeth and Edward, graduated from Cherry Hill West in 1961, attended Rutgers University and lived in Cherry Hill and Atco before moving 'down the shore' in 1982.
Bill owned the Wrec Room in Somerdale, Community Auto Repair Service in Cherry Hill, the Casablanca Guest House in Ocean City, and ran the Under 21 Club in Somers Point. He also worked as a real estate agent, built shops on the boardwalk, moved houses and sold auto parts with Parts for Imports.
Bill served the community as a volunteer firefighter for the Church Road Fire Company (Station 5) and as President of the Ocean City Guest and Apartment House Association.
He is survived by his sons Jeff and his wife Shakera of Essex Junction, VT and Eric and his wife Logan of Brookfield, CT; his companion Marlene Ardito of Cherry Hill; and his three grandchildren Nicolas, Isaac and Nina. Bill was predeceased by his brother Donald of Berlin.
A Celebration of Bill's life will be held 10:30am-Noon, on Sunday, March 31, at the Godfrey Funeral Home, 809 Central Ave., Ocean City. A reception will follow at the Greate Bay Country Club.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 29, 2019