|
|
Edward Zink
VOORHEES - On September 15th, Ed passed away suddenly returning home from the New Jersey Fireman's Convention in Wildwood. Born in Philadelphia, Ed has been a longtime resident of the Kirkwood section of Voorhees. Ed was as a fireman with the Voorhees Township Fire Department retiring in 2002. He served honorably in the US Navy and was a member of American Legion Post 371 in Gibbsboro.
Ed is lovingly survived by his wife, Anna (nee Logan); his daughter, Ruth Ann Burt; his father, William H. Gardopee; his sisters, Teresa Wright and Michelle Pearce along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Ed was predeceased by his mother, Teresa (nee McKenty).
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Friday morning from 9:00 - 11:00 AM at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 18, 2019