Edwin A. HicksHaddonfield - Passed away on November 24, 2020. Loving husband of the late Rose Marie Hicks. Devoted father of Karen Hicks and John Altadonna, Barbara and Mark Derstine, James and Diane Hicks, Joanne and Daniel Lorenzo, daughter in law, Maryellen Hicks and the late Daniel Hicks. Caring grandfather of Jammie and Becky, Kelly Anne and Billy, Kirby, Brittany and Jay, Bridget, Adam, Christine, and Andrew. Dear great grandfather of Carley, Ryan, Shane, Nate, Jackson, and one on the way, Hunter.Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday, December 6 from 3 PM to 5 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 11:00 AM at Holy Eucharist Catholic Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill NJ 08003. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park Cherry Hill.