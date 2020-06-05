Edwin C. SmithCherry Hill - On June 3, 2020, Edwin C. age 88 years of Cherry Hill NJ. He was the beloved husband of Elynor (nee Homan) to whom he was married 68 years. Edwin was the devoted father of Linda J. Tait (John), Randy Smith, Terry Smith (Karen), and Melanie Courter; loving grand father of ten grandchildren; and cherished great grandfather of eight great grandchildren.Edwin served as a Staff Sgt. in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War from 1951-1955. He worked as a clerk in the freight office of Conrail Railroad for over 34 years. Edwin enjoyed family trips camping and hiking as well as summers in Ocean City, NJ. He was also an active member of Ashland Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 33 East Evesham Road, Voorhees, NJ 08043, where he was a Deacon, Trustee, and Usher.Graveside service will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. The family requests that contributions may be made to Ashland Church at the above address. Funeral arrangements by the DuBois Funeral Home, 700 South White Horse Pike, Audubon, NJ 08106. Condolences and memories may be shared at DuboisFuneralHome