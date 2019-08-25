Services
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
For more information about
Edwin Leach
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Leach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin G. Leach Jr.


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edwin G. Leach Jr. Obituary
Edwin G. Leach, Jr.

Haddon Township - Suddenly on August 23, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 63 years. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Leach. Dear father of Stephanie, Emily and Edwin G. III. Loving brother of Jamie, Betty Mae and David. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cityteam, 634 Sproul St., Chester, PA 19013. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edwin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now