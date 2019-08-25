|
|
Edwin G. Leach, Jr.
Haddon Township - Suddenly on August 23, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 63 years. Beloved husband of Nancy L. Leach. Dear father of Stephanie, Emily and Edwin G. III. Loving brother of Jamie, Betty Mae and David. He is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cityteam, 634 Sproul St., Chester, PA 19013. To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 25, 2019