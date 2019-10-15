Services
Effie (McWhite) Glover Obituary
Effie (Nee McWhite) Glover

Deptford - Effie Glover(Nee McWhite), age 91, of Deptford, NJ, The Wonderful Grace of Jesus accepted her into Heaven on Oct., 13, 2019. She's predeceased by husband Robert Glover Oct., 30, 2013. She's survived by son Robert Glover Jr., daughter Donna Glover, extended family Darryl and Darlene Rhone-Wenonah, Darryl Jr., and Alexis Rhone-Logan Township with Xavier and Avery Rhone, Darnell and Brittany Rhone, West Deptford, NJ. Service will be held 11am Thurs., Oct., 17, 2019 at Bagwell Funeral Home, 131 S. Broad St., Penns Grove, NJ, Viewing 9-11am. Interment: Sunset Memorial Park Cem., Pennsauken, NJ. In lieu of flowers. Please continue to thank god for Jesus. We owe it all to Jesus. www.bagwellfuneralhome.net
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
