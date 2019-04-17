Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Efrain Nieves Sr. Obituary
Efrain Nieves, Sr.

Camden - On April 14, 2019; age 79 years.

Beloved husband of the late Elvira (nee Soto); Devoted father of Maritza (Miguel) Luna, Efrain (Brunilda) Nieves and Orlando (Betsy); Loving grandfather of Miguel Jr., Leslie, Thalia, Denise, Abdiel, Alexa, and Yanelle; Dear brother of Claudio, Jose, Luis Alfredo, Luis Anibal, Iris Betancourt, and Zoraida Nieves.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 9 to 11 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Cherry Hill.

The family requests memorial donations be made in lieu of flowers to the , 150 Monument Road, Suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 17, 2019
