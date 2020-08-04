Eileen A. Boccanera
Washington Twp. - (nee Angelini), on August 3, 2020. Age 75. Beloved wife of the late Carmen M. Boccanera, Jr. Loving mother of Carlene Lloyd (Brian) and Christine Romarino (Rob). Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Justin, Robert and Brooklyn. Dear sister of George Angelini (Kathleen) and Gayle Leinhauser (Bob). She is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Sam Saia and Louis Esposito and many loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to her viewing Saturday 9:15 - 10:15 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Due to the current guidelines the mass and burial will be private.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to The American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
