Eileen A. Wagner
1931 - 2020
Gloucester Twp., NJ - Eileen A. Wagner (nee Bluemling), on August 29, 2020, of Gloucester Twp., NJ; formerly of Sharpsburg, PA. Age 89. Beloved wife of the late Albert Wagner. Devoted mother of David Wagner (Lynne), Cheryl Foti (Paul), Carol Riggs (Jeff), Drew Wagner (Kathy), Christine Willard (Jim), and the late Cathleen Hance and mother-in-law of George Hance. Devoted grandmother of Dr. Daniel (Katherine), Capt. Christopher (Samantha), Lt. Comdr. Jeffery (Meghan), Erin (Adam), Heleen (Thomas), Tom (Nina), Bridget, Jack, Dr. Patrick (Eifa), Alexandra, Madison, Joseph, Lt. Drew (Ashley), and Kyle (Kate) and great grandmother Eli, Hazel Rose, Jeffrey John III, Colette, Evelyn, Frank, and Ainsley. Preceded in death by her sisters Vera, Mary, Theresa, and Leonore. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Eileen was a member of the Timberline Women's Club and was very involved with the Catholic church, especially Our Lady of Grace. Truly her greatest passion was her family. There will be a viewing from 9:00am to 10:45am Thursday at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, St. Lawrence RC Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. Funeral Mass 11:00am at the Church. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Eileen's memory to the nonprofit Many Gifts, One Heart Inc. to support women in need, 25 N. Nashville Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ 08406. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
