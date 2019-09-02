Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Burrows
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Burrows

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen Burrows In Memoriam
05/18/1947 - 09/02/2018

It's been 365 days since we could see your beautiful face... It's been 365 days since we could hear your beautiful voice… and your contagious laugh that we miss so much… What we wouldn't give to hear your sassiness just one more time... but one more time would never be enough…



If we would've had only known that leaving you on 09/02/2018 would've been the last time ... We would have stayed and found a way to make the day last

forever… but that would never have been long enough … There are no words to describe the emptiness that you left in our hearts the day we lost you… You are loved and missed more than you will ever know…



Always & Forever

Walt, Greg & Amy xoxo
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.