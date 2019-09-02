|
|
05/18/1947 - 09/02/2018
It's been 365 days since we could see your beautiful face... It's been 365 days since we could hear your beautiful voice… and your contagious laugh that we miss so much… What we wouldn't give to hear your sassiness just one more time... but one more time would never be enough…
If we would've had only known that leaving you on 09/02/2018 would've been the last time ... We would have stayed and found a way to make the day last
forever… but that would never have been long enough … There are no words to describe the emptiness that you left in our hearts the day we lost you… You are loved and missed more than you will ever know…
Always & Forever
Walt, Greg & Amy xoxo
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 2, 2019