Services
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
856-429-8545
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schetter Funeral Home
304 W Route 70
Cherry Hill, NJ 08002
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Our Light RC Church
402 N. Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Guldin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen Guldin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Eileen Guldin Obituary
Eileen Guldin

Cherry Hill - Eileen Florence Guldin (nee McAndrew), 76, went home to God on May 10, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was a selfless, kind hearted and gentle woman who was a devoted wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, aunt and friend. She had a kind word and smile for everyone and will be missed terribly by all.

Eileen is survived by her husband of 53 years Elwood "Woody" Guldin, her daughters Christina Eileen Lea of Los Angeles, CA and Jennifer Chorzelewski (Ed) of Cherry Hill, NJ., her grandchildren Ashley, Brandon and Emma Chorzelewski and Chiara and Zack Lea whom she adored and cherished; loving aunt to Richard Reeves, Jr. of Bensalem, PA and Linda and Michael Cross of Bensalem, PA. and great aunt to Lily Cross.

Relatives and friends will gather Thursday evening 7 to 9pm at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 and again at church Friday morning from 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 https://sjogrens.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now