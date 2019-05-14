|
|
Eileen Guldin
Cherry Hill - Eileen Florence Guldin (nee McAndrew), 76, went home to God on May 10, 2019. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Eileen was a selfless, kind hearted and gentle woman who was a devoted wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, aunt and friend. She had a kind word and smile for everyone and will be missed terribly by all.
Eileen is survived by her husband of 53 years Elwood "Woody" Guldin, her daughters Christina Eileen Lea of Los Angeles, CA and Jennifer Chorzelewski (Ed) of Cherry Hill, NJ., her grandchildren Ashley, Brandon and Emma Chorzelewski and Chiara and Zack Lea whom she adored and cherished; loving aunt to Richard Reeves, Jr. of Bensalem, PA and Linda and Michael Cross of Bensalem, PA. and great aunt to Lily Cross.
Relatives and friends will gather Thursday evening 7 to 9pm at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 and again at church Friday morning from 10 to 10:45am at Christ Our Light RC Church 402 N. Kings Highway, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Mass of Christian Burial Friday 11am. Interment private. In lieu of flowers contributions in Eileen's memory may be made to Sjogrens Syndrome Foundation 10701 Parkridge Blvd., Suite 170, Reston, VA 20191 https://sjogrens.org. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post on May 14, 2019