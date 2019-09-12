|
|
Eileen Lederer
Stratford - Suddenly on September 9, 2019, Eileen Veronica Lederer (nee Coyle) passed away. Born in Camden to Joseph and Veronica Coyle. Eileen formerly resided in the Fishtown section of Philadelphia where she raised her family and was a lifelong parishioner of St. Michael's Parish. Eileen loved spending time in North Wildwood with her family and friends on 4th street.
In addition to her parents, Eileen was predeceased by her husband, Raymond F. Lederer. She is lovingly survived by her children, Miles (Denise), Mary Beth (J.R.) Baranosky, Joseph (Steve), Patty (Pat) Green, Diane (Dave) Benson and Claire (Dave) Hampton; her sister, Patricia Coyle, "My Sister Patty"; her grandchildren, Jenna (Mike) Walsh, Kathleen, John, Meghan, Jeffrey, Brynn, Erin, Benny, Colleen, Morgan, Delaney, David, Patrick, Daria and Dylan; her great-granddaughter, Maeve; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Saturday, September 14th from 9:15 - 11:45 AM at St. Luke's Church (Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish), 55 Warwick Road, Stratford, NJ where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. Interment New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hand N Heart (P.O. Box 201 Mount Laurel, NJ 08054) or a . Arrangements Healey Funeral Home (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 12, 2019