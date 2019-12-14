|
Eileen M. Dianora
Medford - Eileen M. Dianora, 71, of Medford, passed away on December 10, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was a parishioner of the Church of Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle.
As a child, Eileen grew up with her extended family in the Bronx and Queens, NY. Her family left the city every summer for the peaceful Village of Sag Harbor, where she lived next door to treasured cousins and attended Camp St. Regis. As a young adult, Eileen studied at St. John's University to pursue a career as a teacher. Years later, she taught second grade at Sacred Heart School in Mt. Holly. She touched the lives of many children and is fondly remembered as a caring and patient educator. After she left Sacred Heart to return to her work as a stay at home mom, she shared her faith and her gifts as she taught CCD at St. Joan of Arc Church in Marlton.
Family and a happy home were a central part of Eileen's life. She enjoyed baking and knitting at home, and she was known to have thoughtful Christmas gifts selected for her family by the end of every summer. Although she did not have many official volunteer activities, she spent countless hours at the Medford Care Center visiting the infirmed and forming relationships with the staff there.
Becoming a grandparent brought a new dimension to Eileen's love for children. She loved to bring her cherished terrier, Chewie, to visit her grandchildren; the pride for them was evident by their pictures and artwork displayed on her refrigerator. She loved to spend time with them doing crafts, watching the Food Network, and talking about the Giants and Eagles rivalry.
Eileen is survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Mario Dominic Dianora; her children, Kathleen Dianora-Duffy (Patrick), Maryann "Mare" Dianora (Claes Brondal), and Tony Dianora; her grandchildren, Liam Duffy, Delia Duffy, Griffin Dianora-Brondal, and Olaf Dianora-Brondal; her brother James Griffin (Irene Junge); and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at the Church of Holy Eucharist, 520 Medford Lakes Rd, Tabernacle, NJ 08088. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 am, at the church. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Mathis Funeral Home, Medford, NJ. 609-654-2439
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019