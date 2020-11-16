1/
Eileen Mackin
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen Mackin

Erial - Eileen C. Mackin (née Tamulis), 87 yrs, of Erial NJ, passed away on November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Mackin. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Yvonne) Mackin, Linda (Fran) Reilly and Eileen (Gregory) McGrath. Dear sister of Patricia (John) O'Brien and the late Vivian Milner (Kenneth) & the late John Tamulis (the late Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 26.

Eileen was active in many groups, including Friends Meeting Friends and the Hider Lane Seniors. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. Many years were spent with her late husband Thomas traveling in their motor home and being an active part of the Mummers community.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her view on Fri 10AM-11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold NJ. Mass 11AM. Interment Hillcrest Cem, Sewell NJ. Donations to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters,Convent of Divine Love at 2212 Green St. Philadelphia, PA 19130-3197 OR JDRF at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281. Arrangements under the direction of the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. Dankshinskifuneralhome.com for lasting condolences.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Danks-Hinski Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved