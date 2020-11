Eileen MackinErial - Eileen C. Mackin (née Tamulis), 87 yrs, of Erial NJ, passed away on November 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Thomas D. Mackin. Loving mother of Thomas J. (Yvonne) Mackin, Linda (Fran) Reilly and Eileen (Gregory) McGrath. Dear sister of Patricia (John) O'Brien and the late Vivian Milner (Kenneth) & the late John Tamulis (the late Kathleen). Cherished grandmother of 13 and great grandmother of 26.Eileen was active in many groups, including Friends Meeting Friends and the Hider Lane Seniors. She enjoyed gardening and dancing. Many years were spent with her late husband Thomas traveling in their motor home and being an active part of the Mummers community.Relatives and friends are invited to attend her view on Fri 10AM-11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe St. Lawrence Church, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold NJ. Mass 11AM. Interment Hillcrest Cem, Sewell NJ. Donations to the Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters,Convent of Divine Love at 2212 Green St. Philadelphia, PA 19130-3197 OR JDRF at 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor New York, NY 10281. Arrangements under the direction of the DANKS-HINSKI FUNERAL HOME, LINDENWOLD NJ. Dankshinskifuneralhome.com for lasting condolences.