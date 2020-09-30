1/
Eileen Mae Guthrie
Eileen Mae Guthrie

Cherry Hill - Eileen Mae Guthrie (nee Mishler) passed away on September 30, 2020 at the age of 97. Beloved wife of the late Jack A. Guthrie. Devoted mother of Bruce Guthrie (the late Leslie Guthrie), Alexa Guthrie, Brian Guthrie (Susan Guthrie) and Dinah Guthrie. Loving grandmother of the late Brent Guthrie, Michael Guthrie, David Patrick Guthrie, Kristine Guthrie and Shannon Guthrie. Proud great-grandmother of Cheyenne Guthrie and Jack Guthrie. Eileen was raised on her grandfather's farm in Plymouth, IN and later moved to South Bend, IN to work at Studebaker. She was a member of Eastern Star and the General Lafayette Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR). She met her husband Jack Guthrie while he was attending Naval Officer Training classes at Notre Dame during WWII. They married in Florida and eventually settled in Media, PA where they raised their 4 children. She was a volunteer with the ladies auxiliary of the Riddle Memorial Hospital and the North East River Yacht Club in MD. They retired to Kill Devil Hills, NC where they were members of Duck Woods Country Club and Colington Yacht Club. She loved playing bridge, playing golf, dancing and caring for her family. A graveside service will be held privately for family at Valley Forge Memorial Gardens.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

