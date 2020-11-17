Eileen Marie Fabian
Eileen Marie (McMahon) Fabian passed away on October 15, 2020 in Durham, North Carolina at the age of 96. Born in Philadelphia, she was raised in the Fairview section of Camden by her parents, Andrew McMahon of Philadelphia and Helen (McGovern) McMahon of Leitrim, Ireland. Eileen graduated from Camden Catholic High School and then worked for several years at the Philadelphia Navy Yard during World War II. She married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Fabian, a Marine Sergeant, upon his return after 39 months in the Pacific, on September 8, 1945. Together they raised six children in Haddon Heights, Fairview and Haddonfield. In spite of having grown up in the midst of the Great Depression and then having come of age during World War II, Eileen always looked back at her childhood and early years with fondness and humor, likely due to the caring nature of her parents and the close relationships she enjoyed with her three siblings. She was devoted to her husband and family and raised them with the same loving kindness that she experienced as a girl. Along with Sam, she set an example of resilience after the devastating loss of her youngest child Terry in 1976. Eileen eventually returned to work at a photography business in Cherry Hill after raising her children. She and Sam eventually set out traveling the country to Marine Corps reunions, first from New Jersey and eventually from Florida, in yet another phase of her long and productive life. Eileen was close to her sisters Patricia and Mary Lou and her brother Andrew ("Sid") and kept lifelong friendships with her "sorority sisters." She was social and easy to make new friends in Haddonfield, Cherry Hill, Haddon Township and eventually Florida, where she took up golf in her 70's ("something to do before going to lunch"). As a night owl (perhaps a response to seeking some quiet time each day raising six children) she could be easily found late at night reading or finally getting to the day's crossword puzzle. A talented sketch artist and skilled in water colors, Eileen was a great source of information regarding family history and lore, passing along interesting and often humorous stories from her parents to her children; stories of Sam's family, life in Philadelphia, Fairview and of course the Jersey Shore. Eileen loved the beach, especially in the late afternoon. Eileen is predeceased by her husband Samuel Fabian, her sister Patricia Murray and her brother Andrew McMahon as well as by her son Terrence Fabian. She is survived by five Children: Dennis Fabian (Mary) of Short Hills, NJ; James Fabian (Patricia) of Baltimore, MD; Patricia Vanderhoof (Steve) of Carey, NC; Christopher Fabian (Theresa, deceased) of Wall Township, NJ; and Suzanne Billings of Winter Park, Florida; and by her sister Mary Lou Pandorf of St. Louis, MO. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She will be missed by all. A private internment service was held on October 23, 2020 at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, New Jersey. Memorial contributions in Eileen's name may be directed to her pet charity, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(www.stjude.org
)