Eileen Mary Fuzer
Eileen Mary Fuzer

Medford - Eileen Mary Fuzer, 83, of Medford, formerly of Pennsauken, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. She was born on May 18, 1937 in Camden, NJ and resided most of her life in Pennsauken. Eileen attended St. Cecilia Parish School and was a parishioner of both St. Cecilia Parish in Pennsauken, St. Peter's Church in Merchantville and most recently St. Mary of the Lakes in Medford.

As a teenager, Eileen modeled for Jo Anderson Modeling Agency and was a runway model for many years. She was the Edsel Ford model at the Philadelphia Car Show. Eventually, she started her own business, Fashion Productions, Inc., where she coordinated and commentated fashion shows in the South Jersey area.

Eileen had a passion for politics and was a prominent leader in the Pennsauken Democratic Party, most notably the first woman Municipal Chairperson and the President of the Library Board. She also served as an aide to former State Senator, Alene Ammond. She carried a Joe Biden card with her even into hospice and continued to emphatically tell everyone to vote.

Eileen was a classically trained pianist and an avid painter and artist.

Eileen was predeceased by her beloved husband of 35 years, Edward who died in 1993; and her parents, William and Ethel Stiffel. She is survived by her son, Dr. Dan Fuzer (Eileen Smart) of Mount Laurel; her daughter, Kathleen Fuzer, of Medford; her grandchildren, Patrick Fuzer and his girlfriend Tai Robinson, Nicholas Fuzer, Eric Fuzer, and Erin Fuzer; her cousin Harry Thiel (Cecilia) of North Carolina; nephews Dr. Don Fuzer, Ron Fuzer and Myron Terlecky and their families from Ohio.

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St, Medford, NJ 08055. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, on Friday, October 16, 2020, at St. Mary of the Lakes Church, 40 Jackson Rd, Medford, NJ 08055. Burial will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ.

Please note social distancing and face coverings are required for all viewings and funerals.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Samaritan Gift Processing Center

PO Box 71425, Philadelphia, PA 19176-1425.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Mathis Funeral Home in Medford, NJ. www.mathisfuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Mathis Funeral Home - Medford, NJ
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
