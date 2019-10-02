|
Eileen O'Brien
Maple Shade - Eileen M. O'Brien (nee Tarble) passed away peacefully on Monday, September 30, 2019 with her family at her side.
Born in Oneonta, NY to Bernard Tarble and Geraldine Shields. Eileen was 74 years old. She was a resident of Maple Shade since 1970. Beloved wife of 49 years to Albert E. O'Brien. Loving mother of Shannon (Gary) Kelley and Kimberly Anne (Rich) Cloke.
Grandmother of Conor and Aidan Cloke.
Sister of Karen (Kenneth) Spicer, Michael (Carol) Tarble and Patrick Shields.
Also surviving are several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Eileen was a retired hairdresser.
She enjoyed her flower gardens, traveling, going to Beach Haven, and especially spending time with her family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, October 7th between 10 - 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main Street Maple Shade, NJ. Her Memorial Mass will follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
To share your fondest memories of Eileen, please visit www.givnish.com
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 2, 2019