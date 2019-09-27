Services
Evoy-Banasz Funeral Home
129 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-7600
Eileen P. Ehnow Obituary
Eileen P. Ehnow

Mt. Ephraim - Eileen P. (nee Iannetti) age 83 of Mt. Ephraim passed away September 25, 2019 surrounded by her devoted daughters: Helen VanOsten, Eileen (Joseph) Monteleone and Karen (William) Ruggeri. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Christina, Joseph and Domenic and sister, Joan. She is predeceased by husband, Joseph J., sister, Catherine and brother, Joseph

Mrs. Ehnow was born in Philadelphia and worked 15 years for Independence Blue Cross. In addition to her devotion to family, she enjoyed dining out and spending time at the shore, especially in Wildwood and Longport.

Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, 9:30-10:30a.m. at EVOY-BANASZ FUNERAL HOME, 129 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ followed by a Mass of Resurrection 11:00a.m. at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, Fourth Ave. and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Burial: New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Ehnow's memory may be made to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 27, 2019
