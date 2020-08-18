Eileen P. McCardle



Haddonfield, NJ - Eileen P. McCardle passed away on August 16, 2020, at the age of 90 after a brief bout of ovarian cancer. Born in Goshen, NY, she moved to Haddonfield in 1959. She was the wife of the late Robert J. McCardle and mother of Robert McCardle of Collingswood, Eileen M. Maloney (P.J.) of Haddonfield, and the late Thomas J. McCardle.



Mrs. McCardle held a B.A. from Marymount Manhattan University and an M. Ed. from Rowan University. She taught elementary school in Rye, NY, New York City, and Haddon Township. For many years she was the manager of Consignment Galleries in Haddonfield.



She was a member of Christ the King Parish and Tavistock Country Club.



She is survived by two brothers, Joseph Pillmeier and Michael Pillmeier, a sister, Nancy Strong, her special cousins of the Croke family, and many nieces and nephews.



Following a private viewing, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, August 20 at St. Johns Church, 809 Park Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108. Persons wishing to view the live video stream of the funeral should visit the Facebook page of "St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish - NJ" (Collingswood, NJ) prior to the funeral and "Like" them at any time prior to the funeral. The streaming, accessible on that page, will begin 10 minutes prior to the funeral. We will be following safety protocols requiring everyone to wear masks and practice social distancing while in Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to Angel Flight East, 1501 Narcissa Rd., Blue Bell PA 19422 ( http://www.angelflighteast.org ).



Arr. By Kain-Murphy Funeral Services



