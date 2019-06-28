Services
Viewing
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc Church
100 Willow Bend Rd
Marlton, NJ
Eileen T. Buroojy Obituary
Eileen T. Buroojy

Marlton - Eileen T. Buroojy passed away on June 27, 2019. She was 86 years old. Beloved wife of Thomas J. Buroojy. Loving mother of Thomas W. Buroojy (Karen), Michael F. Buroojy (Stacie), Kathleen A. Sproul (Sterling), Donna M. Discher, Stephen G. Buroojy (Anne), James P. Buroojy, and Patricia A. Bodine (Peter). Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday June 30th from 5:00-7:00 PM and Monday July 1st from 9:15-10:15 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt. 73 & Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Monday at St. Joan of Arc Church, 100 Willow Bend Rd., Marlton, NJ. Interment will be private, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Eileen's name to the ().
Published in Courier-Post on June 28, 2019
