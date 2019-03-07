Services
Audubon - Eileen T. O'Keefe (nee Yost), suddenly, on March 4, 2019, of Audubon. Age 62. Beloved daughter of Henry and Claire (nee Magee) Yost. Loving sister of Gerald Yost (Geralyn), Michael Yost, June Elkins and Loretta Foglia. Also survived by one niece and six nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the Memorial Mass 11:30am Friday, March 8, at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Rd., Runnemede. Inurnment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Eileen's memory to St. John of God, 1145 Delsea Dr., Westville, NJ 08093. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019
