Eileen T. Pisko
Voorhees - Eileen T. Pisko (née McHugh) age 88 of Voorhees
On Friday January 10, 2020 Eileen passed away peacefully at Brandywine Senior Living in Voorhees. Eileen was formerly a resident of Cherry Hill for many years. She was a proud member of the Lambda Sigma Chi of Camden Catholic High School. Eileen was a member of the Deborah Chapter in Moorestown, NJ as well as a former Hostess for the Miss New Jersey Pageant.
Eileen is predeceased by her beloved husband, Daniel. She is lovingly survived by her daughters, Sharon (James) Daniell of Hudson, Ohio and Susan (Bill) Parker of Ocean City,NJ; her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (Jason) Craw, Sarah (Michael) Schafer, Dave (Ashley) Verhotz Jr., Melissa Parker, Daniel Verhotz, Michael (Emily) Verhotz and Suzanne (Adam) Heller; Eileen's cherished great grandchildren Brady, Luke, and Carson Verhotz, James Craw, William and Rose Schafer. She is also survived by her siblings Dennis, Thomas and William McHugh, Dorothy Schuler, Mary Monagle, and Kathleen Owens. Eileen was predeceased by her brothers, Frank, John, Joseph and her sister, Nancy Hoffman.
Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday, January 15th from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2001 Springdale Road, Cherry Hill where Her Mass will take place at 11:00 AM. Interment at Locustwood Memorial Park in Cherry Hill.
The family has requested donations in Eileen's name to either: Serenity Hospice Care, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505 or the Pink Sisters Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green Street, Philadelphia, PA 19130. Arrangements by the Healey Funeral Home, Cherry Hill, NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020