Elaine B. Corcoran
Gloucester Twp. - (nee Burchill), age 88, passed away on June 16, 2020. Wife of the late Robert A. Corcoran, Jr. Mother of Gregory (Alison), Jeffrey (Cathy), Timothy (Barbara), and the late Kenneth (Skylar). Grandmother of Caitlin, Ryan, CJ (Alex), Sean, Amanda, Ashley, Kristi (Gavin), Sara, and Robert. Great-grandmother of Raina, Mason, and Owen. Sister of Maureen Begley. Aunt to several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing and visitation on Monday evening, June 22nd 6-8pm at Eugene J. Zale Funeral Home, 712 N. White Horse Pike, Stratford, NJ 08084. Funeral Mass Tuesday morning 11am at Our Lady of Hope Parish - St. Agnes Church, Blackwood. Entombment following in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. Please share condolences at www.ZaleFuneralHome.net
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.