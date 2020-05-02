|
Elaine (nee Jubanyik) Barton
Elaine Barton (nee Jubanyik ) passed away on April 29, 2020 at the age of 77.
A lifelong South Jersey resident, Elaine was born in Camden to Raymond and Ruth Jubanyik and grew up in Merchantville, NJ, graduating from Merchantville High School in 1960. She received her Bachelor's degree from American University in 1964. She lived in Moorestown and Medford.
Mother of Jennifer Barton and Jeffrey Barton. Devoted grandmother, known as "Big E," of Cali, Luke and Juliet Barton and Grace and James Zagoria.
Sister of the late Richard Jubanyik. Beloved Aunt to Karen Jubanyik, Michael Jubanyik and David Jubanyik.
She was to married Richard A. Barton from 1966-1995.
Elaine worked as a journalist for the Courier Post in the 1960's, 70's and 80's, and went on to work for the Central Record in Medford where she retired in 2008.
Elaine was a tenacious, and often fearless, investigative reporter who enjoyed her assignments, particularly ones that involved (in her words) "the Mob, murder or mayhem". She also interviewed entertainers and celebrities including Bob Hope, Phyllis Diller, Luciano Pavarotti, Olympian Eric Heiden and Bono. In 1979, at the height of the Iranian Hostage crisis, Elaine was the first American journalist to interview (by telephone) the terrorist captors in Tehran, and her subsequent reporting gained national attention at the time.
For the Central Record, she reported on local crimes, municipal and cultural activities, colorful local residents and special events. In 2002, Elaine was part of the Central Record team that received a New Jersey Press Association Award.
Family was an important priority and Elaine loved hosting holiday meals and gathering family together for celebrations. Kind, thoughtful and known for her quick sense of humor, Elaine had many friends throughout her life and enjoyed laughing, visiting and talking with them by phone.
Elaine loved walking on the beach in Avalon, NJ and spent many summers there surveilling the waters for submarines. A lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, Phillies and Flyers, she was also a master knitter, huge Neil Diamond fan and enjoyed gardening and flower arranging.
A public celebration of Elaine Barton's life will be scheduled in the future.
