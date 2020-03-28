Services
Inglesby & Son Inc.
2426 Cove Rd
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 662-1271
Elaine D. Scariato

Elaine D. Scariato

Gibbsboro & formerly of Pennsauken - Elaine D. Scariato, age 84, of Gibbsboro and formerly of Pennsauken, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Elaine was born to the late Thomas and Emma (nee Keene) Dewan in Teaneck, NJ. She previously worked as a claims adjuster for Rutger's Casualty Insurance. An avid baseball and football fan, Elaine loved animals and gardening. She was a devout Catholic and enjoyed going to Mass. Elaine will be deeply missed.

Elaine is survived by her children, Cynthia Moretti (Sam), Robert Scariato, and Jennifer Minnick (Joe); sisters, Arlene Hrbek and Maureen Dewan-Belkin; grandchildren, Patrick Bowden, Valerie Bowden, Christopher Scariato, Sam Minnick, Matthew Minnick; great grandchild, Adrian; nieces, Karen Hrbek-Polansky, Allison Hrbek, Darlene Hrbek, and Sue Hrbek-Keller; and nephew, David Hrbek

Funeral services are being held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Lupus Foundation of America by visiting lupus.org and/or to the by visiting kidney.org.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020
