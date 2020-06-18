Elaine E. RodgersHaddon Heights - Elaine E. Rodgers (Niejahr), 91, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away on June 13, 2020. Elaine was born to Werner and Elsa Niejahr on March 31, 1929, in Camden, NJ. In 1948 she married James Rodgers, who predeceased her in 2008.She attended Collingswood Schools, worked at Edmund's Scientific, and later became a CNA at Garden State Hospital. In her spare time, Elaine enjoyed camping cross country with her family and spending time at their cabin in Rangeley, Maine. She also loved reading, crossword puzzles, and was a huge movie lover. If there was a movie detail that escaped her, she would have her trusty movie guide nearby, just in case.Elaine leaves behind her two children Jay (Diana) and Lori, beloved niece Nancy (Paul), three grandchildren, Katie, Philip, and Jason, and four great-grandchildren, Elsa, Iris, Delphine, and Vivianne. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Adele, nephew Bobby, and numerous canine sidekicks.Due to current circumstances, the celebration of life will be kept private. Donations can be made in Elaine's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to your local animal shelter.