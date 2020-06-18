Elaine E. Rodgers
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine E. Rodgers

Haddon Heights - Elaine E. Rodgers (Niejahr), 91, formerly of Haddon Heights, passed away on June 13, 2020. Elaine was born to Werner and Elsa Niejahr on March 31, 1929, in Camden, NJ. In 1948 she married James Rodgers, who predeceased her in 2008.

She attended Collingswood Schools, worked at Edmund's Scientific, and later became a CNA at Garden State Hospital. In her spare time, Elaine enjoyed camping cross country with her family and spending time at their cabin in Rangeley, Maine. She also loved reading, crossword puzzles, and was a huge movie lover. If there was a movie detail that escaped her, she would have her trusty movie guide nearby, just in case.

Elaine leaves behind her two children Jay (Diana) and Lori, beloved niece Nancy (Paul), three grandchildren, Katie, Philip, and Jason, and four great-grandchildren, Elsa, Iris, Delphine, and Vivianne. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Adele, nephew Bobby, and numerous canine sidekicks.

Due to current circumstances, the celebration of life will be kept private. Donations can be made in Elaine's memory to the Alzheimer's Foundation or to your local animal shelter.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
LeRoy P. Wooster
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved