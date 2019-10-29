|
Elaine E. Yersak
Cherry Hill - Elaine E. Yersak (nee Tunney) of Cherry Hill passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Philadelphia on January 2, 1932, she was 87 years old. Prior to moving to Cherry Hill, Elaine was a resident of Maple Shade for 66 years. She was a former member of the Maple Shade Ladies Auxiliary and St. John's Episcopal Church.
Beloved wife of John, dear mother of the late Dennis, she is survived by her loving sons Thomas and his wife Sue, Gary and his wife Sheila, and a devoted daughter-in-law Ellen, 9 cherished grandchildren, and 9 adoring great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing and visitation with her family on Friday, November 1st 10-11 am at the MARK C. TILGHMAN FUNERAL HOME, 38 N. Forklanding Rd., Maple Shade. Funeral service will follow at 11 am. Interment will take place in Colestown Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting marktilghmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019